CONDON, Joyce Louise Passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Sunday, 30th June, 2019 Aged 73 years Soulmate and wife of Dennis (dec). Adored mum, mum-in-law and best friend of Jason & Kate, Michelle and Peter. Treasured nana of Alice, Oliver, Emme and Tom. Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Bob (dec) & Joyce Kay, Bruce & Jan Kay, Geoff & Mary Kay and Kev & Tina Kay. Amazing Friend and Inspiring Teacher to many. Relatives and friends of the late Joyce Condon are warmly invited to attend a Remembrance and Thanksgiving Service, commencing at 2.00pm Friday, 5th July, 2019, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 3, 2019