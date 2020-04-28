Home
POSITTI, Joyce Elaine Passed away peacefully at Nazareth House Thursday 23rd April 2020 Aged 90 years Formerly of Attunga Dearly loved wife of Jim (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Robin & Dennis, Nikki & Stuart and Robert & Estelle. Loving Nan and Gran Nan of their families. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Betty & Bob Lee, Barry (dec) and Joyce Evans (dec). Loved aunt of their families. Relatives and friends of the late Joyce Positti are warmly invited to view the Farewell and Burial Service, which will be live streamed, at 10.30am Wednesday 29th April, 2020, from the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Cemetery. https://youtu.be/-rlG-DaDT2M Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 28, 2020
