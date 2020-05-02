Home
Celebration of Life
Private
To be announced at a later date
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Joy KIRBY Notice
KIRBY, Joy Died peacefully at home Tuesday, the 28th of April, 2020 Aged 93 years Dearly loved Wife of Bert (dec). Loving Mother of Larry, Coral, Colin (dec), Rhonda, Cheryl, Peter, Tracey and their partners. Adored Grandmother and Great Grandmother of their families. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private family Service will celebrate the life of the late Joy Kirby at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Leppington. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on May 2, 2020
