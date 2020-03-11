Home
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:30 PM
Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth
View Map
John William WOOLLARD

John William WOOLLARD Notice
WOOLLARD, John William Died peacefully at home Aged 78 years Loving husband of Lola (dec). Loving father of Lesley (dec), Allan, Ian (Will) & Theresa. Adored Grand Father and Great Grand Father to their families. Relatives and friends of the late John Woollard are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The Graveside Service will commence at 1.30pm, Friday 13th of March 2020 at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 11, 2020
