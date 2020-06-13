|
|
WOLFE, John Robert Mather Passed peacefully Saturday 6th June, 2020. Aged 90 years. Dearly loved Husband of Alma (dec) Loving Father and Father-in-law of David (dec), Jan & Paul and Andrew. Adored Grandad of Ben & Jess and Sarah & Luke. ~ An Exceptional Man ~ Due to the current government restrictions a private Funeral Service will be held at The Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, Tamworth, to celebrate the life of John. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 13, 2020