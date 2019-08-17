|
RILEY, John Best known as 007 Died peacefully Monday, the 12th of August, 2019 Aged 68 years Dearly loved son of Jack & Norma. Loving nephew to Les, Robyn, Dave & Bob. Relatives and friends of the late John Riley are respectfully invited to attend his graveside funeral service at 11.00am on Thursday 22nd August 2019 at Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth, NSW 2340. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 17, 2019