Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
John RILEY

John RILEY Notice
RILEY, John Best known as 007 Died peacefully Monday, the 12th of August, 2019 Aged 68 years Dearly loved son of Jack & Norma. Loving nephew to Les, Robyn, Dave & Bob. Relatives and friends of the late John Riley are respectfully invited to attend his graveside funeral service at 11.00am on Thursday 22nd August 2019 at Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth, NSW 2340.



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 17, 2019
