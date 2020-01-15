Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Moonbi Cemetery
Moonbi
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John STOKOE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Patrick STOKOE

Add a Memory
John Patrick STOKOE Notice
STOKOE, John Patrick On Friday 10th January, 2020 at Tamworth Hospital Aged 94 years Dearly loved husband of Heather. Loving father of Adrien and Alison. Beloved grandfather of Gary and Leeanna. Great grandfather of Taylah and Cooper John. Uncle of Rocque, Brett and Roger. Relatives and friends of the late John Stokoe are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral. A graveside service is appointed to commence at 11:00am on Friday 17th January, 2020 in the Moonbi Cemetery, Moonbi. By request, no floral tributes. A donation in lieu thereof, can be made at the service to Riding For The Disabled. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -