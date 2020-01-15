|
STOKOE, John Patrick On Friday 10th January, 2020 at Tamworth Hospital Aged 94 years Dearly loved husband of Heather. Loving father of Adrien and Alison. Beloved grandfather of Gary and Leeanna. Great grandfather of Taylah and Cooper John. Uncle of Rocque, Brett and Roger. Relatives and friends of the late John Stokoe are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral. A graveside service is appointed to commence at 11:00am on Friday 17th January, 2020 in the Moonbi Cemetery, Moonbi. By request, no floral tributes. A donation in lieu thereof, can be made at the service to Riding For The Disabled. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 15, 2020