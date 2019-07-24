|
BALDWIN, John Patrick Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 17th July, 2019 Aged 80 years Dearly loved husband of Barbara (Dec). Loving father of Wayne & Ellen and Mark & Chantal. Loved grandfather to their extended families. Beloved brother & brother-in-law to Brian & Helen, Bruce, Tony & Rhonda, Sandra & Graham (Dec) and Greg & Ruth and much loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. A loyal friend and confidant to many. Reunited with Barbara The relatives and friends of the late John Baldwin are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cortege will leave St Joseph's Catholic Church, Conadilly Street, Gunnedah after a Funeral Mass commencing at 11:00am on Friday 26th July, 2019. Thence for interment in Memorial Park Lawn Cemetery, Gunnedah. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Paul Society may be made at the service. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS FDA of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 02 6742 0154 www.lightfootfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 24, 2019