ROURKE JOHN MARSHALL Born Maitland NSW
Passed peacefully
surrounded by his loving family
20th August 2019
Aged 87 years
Dearly loved husband of Jill Rourke. Much loved father of Matthew, Abigail, Sarah, Amanda and Glenn. Cherished grandfather, great-grandfather and dear brother of David Rourke.
Respected family dentist in Tamworth NSW.
Family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend his Memorial Service to be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 5 Nalya Close, Charlestown on Monday 26th August 2019 service commencing at 11.30am.
Until we meet again our kind hearted gentle John.
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 23, 2019