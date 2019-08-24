Home
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
John Joseph OLSON

OLSON, John Joseph Passed away unexpectedly at Tamworth Hospital 19th August, 2019 Formerly of Seven Hills Dearly loved husband of Myreen (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark, Tracey & Ian and Lisa & Gavin. Adored Grandad of their families. Fond brother, brother-in-law and uncle of his family. Aged 83 Years The family and friends of JOHN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated in Mary Help of Christian's Catholic Church, Hillvue Road, South Tamworth commencing at 10.00am Monday 26th August, 2019. Following the Celebration of Mass, the cortege will proceed to the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 24, 2019
