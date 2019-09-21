Home
HOLMES, John Died peacefully at Tamworth Hospital Surrounded by his family on Monday, 16th September, 2019 Aged 86 years Dearly loved father of Shane and Dallas, father-in-law of Michelle and Ivan. Loving grandfather of Rhys and Kyle. Loved by many and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. The relatives and friends of the late John Holmes are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service, commencing at 11:00 am, Friday, 27th September, 2019 at the Tamworth Jockey Club, 28 Britten Road,Taminda,Tamworth, thence for a private Cremation. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - (02) 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 21, 2019
