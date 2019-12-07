|
LYSAGHT, John Henry On Tuesday 3rd of December, 2019 at Tamworth Hospital Aged 82 years Dearly loved husband of Carmen. Loving father and father-in-law of Debbie (dec), Kim & Michael and Gayle & Mark. Adored grandfather of Jason, Daron, Dylan, Natalie, Kylie and Carissa. Great grandfather of Samuel, Luna, Jackson and Idah. Relatives and friends of the late John Lysaght are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. A Funeral Service is appointed to commence at 2:00pm on Monday 9th December, 2019 in St Paul's Anglican Church, Church Street, Tamworth. Thence for private cremation. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth (02) 6765 3999 www.burkeanddouglas.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 7, 2019