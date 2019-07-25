Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Resources
More Obituaries for John ATTWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Clifford (Jack) ATTWOOD

Add a Memory
John Clifford (Jack) ATTWOOD Notice
ATTWOOD, John Clifford (Jack) On Sunday 21st of July, 2019 at Moonby House Aged 95 years Dearly loved husband of Unna. Loving father of John & Beth. Relatives and friends of the late Jack Attwood are respectfully invited to attend his Memorial Service to be held in the Bendemeer Town Hall, Caroline Street, Bendemeer commencing at 2:30pm on Friday 26th July, 2019. By request, no flowers. Privately cremated. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.