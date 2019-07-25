|
ATTWOOD, John Clifford (Jack) On Sunday 21st of July, 2019 at Moonby House Aged 95 years Dearly loved husband of Unna. Loving father of John & Beth. Relatives and friends of the late Jack Attwood are respectfully invited to attend his Memorial Service to be held in the Bendemeer Town Hall, Caroline Street, Bendemeer commencing at 2:30pm on Friday 26th July, 2019. By request, no flowers. Privately cremated. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 25, 2019