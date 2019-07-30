|
|
O'CONNOR, John Bolton Died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday 26th of July, 2019 Aged 75 years Dearly loved husband of Lyn. Cherished father of Mark, Shelly, Johnny, Mikey & Niki, and father in law to Anne, Susan & Shaun. Adored grandfather of Lachie, Millie, James, Bronson, Seb, Nick & Ben. Devoted brother to David, Mike, Pat, Maryanne, Lettie & Martin. Relatives and friends of the late John O'Connor are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Mass Service on Thursday 1st August, 2019 at 2.30pm at St Nicholas' Catholic Church, 229 Marius St, Tamworth. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at the service to Friends Of Nioka. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019