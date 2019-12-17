|
AVERY, John Died peacefully Thursday, the 12th of December, 2019 Aged 84 years Now with his Lord and Saviour. Dearly loved husband of June (dec). Loving father of Wendy, John, Matthew, Miriam (dec) and Howard. Adored grandfather and great grandfather of their families. Relatives and friends of the late John Avery are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cortege will leave Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Hill Street, Manilla after a Funeral Service appointed to commence at 9.30am Thursday, 19th of December, 2019. Thence for Burial in the Manilla cemetery, Namoi River Road, Manilla. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 17, 2019