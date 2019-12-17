Home
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
Holy Trinity Anglican Church
Hill Street
Manilla
John AVERY Notice
AVERY, John Died peacefully Thursday, the 12th of December, 2019 Aged 84 years Now with his Lord and Saviour. Dearly loved husband of June (dec). Loving father of Wendy, John, Matthew, Miriam (dec) and Howard. Adored grandfather and great grandfather of their families. Relatives and friends of the late John Avery are respectfully invited to attend his funeral. The cortege will leave Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Hill Street, Manilla after a Funeral Service appointed to commence at 9.30am Thursday, 19th of December, 2019. Thence for Burial in the Manilla cemetery, Namoi River Road, Manilla. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 17, 2019
