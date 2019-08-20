Home
John Arthur GREEN

John Arthur GREEN Notice
GREEN, John Arthur Of Maroochydore, Qld formerly of Hervey Bay, Qld Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 16th August 2019 Aged 77 years Much loved husband of Cynthia, and father of Caz (dec'd), Deb, Me-Me and Jack; dearly loved by all their families. Resting Peacefully A Graveside Service for John will be held at the Polson Garden of Peace Cemetery, Corser Street, Point Vernon, Hervey Bay, on Thursday, 22nd August, at 11am. J. KIRK & SONS QFDA Hervey Bay 07 4124 2524
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 20, 2019
