John Albert (Jack) FRENCH

John Albert (Jack) FRENCH Notice
FRENCH, John Albert (Jack) Suddenly on Monday 1st of June, 2020 at Tamworth Hospital Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Robyn. Loving father and father-in-law of Elizabeth, Stephen & Katrina, Peter & Cheryl, Michael & Regina, Natalie & Ben and Rachael. Adored granddad of Luke, Nate, Jay, Lachlan, Harry, Joseph, William and Oliver. Brother of Marie. A private graveside service will be held in the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 3, 2020
