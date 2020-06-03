|
FRENCH, John Albert (Jack) Suddenly on Monday 1st of June, 2020 at Tamworth Hospital Aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Robyn. Loving father and father-in-law of Elizabeth, Stephen & Katrina, Peter & Cheryl, Michael & Regina, Natalie & Ben and Rachael. Adored granddad of Luke, Nate, Jay, Lachlan, Harry, Joseph, William and Oliver. Brother of Marie. A private graveside service will be held in the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 3, 2020