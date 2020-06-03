Home
Services
Lightfoot & Co.
Lot 10, Wondobah Road
Gunnedah, New South Wales 2380
6742 0154
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan HOCKINGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Shirley HOCKINGS

Add a Memory
Joan Shirley HOCKINGS Notice
HOCKINGS, Joan Shirley Passed away peacefully Saturday 30th May 2020 at Alkira Hostel. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wilf Hockings, Loving mother & mother-in-law of Lachlan (dec), Bruce, Meredith & Greg, Adored nanna of Julian & Hannah, Alyce, Hamish & Clare and Nicholas, Cherished great grandmother of Camilla and sister of Lois Crook. A private service will he held due to the current government restrictions. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 6742 0154 [email protected]



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -