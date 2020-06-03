|
HOCKINGS, Joan Shirley Passed away peacefully Saturday 30th May 2020 at Alkira Hostel. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wilf Hockings, Loving mother & mother-in-law of Lachlan (dec), Bruce, Meredith & Greg, Adored nanna of Julian & Hannah, Alyce, Hamish & Clare and Nicholas, Cherished great grandmother of Camilla and sister of Lois Crook. A private service will he held due to the current government restrictions. LIGHTFOOT & CO. FUNERALS of NSW Accreditation No 12040-01 Funeral Directors of Gunnedah and the North West Phone 6742 0154 [email protected]
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 3, 2020