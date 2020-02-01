|
MURRAY, Joan Peacefully at Moonby House 29th January, 2020 Formerly of Dungowan Much loved wife of Allan (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne & Phil (dec'd), Geoff (dec'd) & Sue, Col & Carol, Ken & Wendy, Scott & Janelle and Peter & Tracey. Loved grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of their families. Aged 96 Years The family and friends of the late Mrs. Joan Murray are warmly invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service to be held in the Bendemeer Cemetery, Caroline Street, Bendemeer commencing at 10.30am, Thursday 6th February, 2020. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 1, 2020