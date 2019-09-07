Home
MCDOUALL, Joan 06.05.1939 - 31.08.2019 Aged 80 years Late of Dunbeacon, Upper Horton Beloved Wife of David. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Angus and Mindy, Helen, Ian and Ali. Adored Nanny of Tom, Polly, Henry, James, Lucy, Charlie and Clare. Family and friends are invited to attend a Service for Joan at 11am on Monday 9th September 2019 at St John's Anglican Church Bingara. 'Forever in Our Hearts' Barraba Funerals Fletcher Brothers 63-65 Edward Street, Barraba NSW 2347 Phone: 0407 026 014



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 7, 2019
