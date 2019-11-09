|
|
WEBER Jessie Gwendoline Passed away peacefully at Tamworth Hospital on Thursday, 6th November, 2019 Aged 73 years Much loved wife of Mal. Beautiful and loving mother & mother-in-law of Tony & Cheryl and Chris & Carrie. Adoring nan of Ryan, Lewis, Eric, Abigail and Emily. Loved sister & sister-in-law of Colin & Melva (both dec) and Keith (Snow) & Marie (dec), June (dec), Ross & Judy and Jessie, aunty and loving friend to many. Relatives and friends of the late Jessie Weber are warmly invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service, commencing at 10.30 am, Wednesday, 13th November, 2019, in the Tamworth Regional Lawn Council Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 9, 2019