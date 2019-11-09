Home
Services
Bevan Douglas Funeral Directors
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6760 7471
Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Tamworth Regional Lawn Council Cemetery
Showground Road
Tamworth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie WEBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Gwendoline WEBER

Add a Memory
Jessie Gwendoline WEBER Notice
WEBER Jessie Gwendoline Passed away peacefully at Tamworth Hospital on Thursday, 6th November, 2019 Aged 73 years Much loved wife of Mal. Beautiful and loving mother & mother-in-law of Tony & Cheryl and Chris & Carrie. Adoring nan of Ryan, Lewis, Eric, Abigail and Emily. Loved sister & sister-in-law of Colin & Melva (both dec) and Keith (Snow) & Marie (dec), June (dec), Ross & Judy and Jessie, aunty and loving friend to many. Relatives and friends of the late Jessie Weber are warmly invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service, commencing at 10.30 am, Wednesday, 13th November, 2019, in the Tamworth Regional Lawn Council Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



logo


logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -