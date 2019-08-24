|
|
HOY, Jennifer May Peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital surrounded by her loving family 21st August, 2019 Much loved wife Geoff. Dearly loved mother of Sarah & Sally-Ann. Much loved Nan of Jessica, Zachary, Maddison & Alex. Loved by Brandy. Jennifer will be loved and remembered always by all the members of the Meyer and Hoy families. Aged 63 Years The family and friends of JENNY are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in its entirety in the Tamworth City Uniting Church, Cnr. Marius and Bourke Streets Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Tuesday 27th August, 2019. Private Cremation By request, no flowers. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The Friends of Nioka. A Donations Box will be available at the Church. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 24, 2019