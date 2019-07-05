Jennifer Kay BRACKEN 16.11.1961 - 05.07.2018 We wish that we could see you one more time, Come walking through the door... But we know that is impossible, We will hear your voice no more. We know you could feel our tears, and you don't want us to cry, yet our hearts are broken because, We can't understand why someone so precious had to die. We pray that God will give us strength, and somehow get us through... As we struggle with the heartache, That came when we lost you. Mum, you will forever be missed, Forever in our hearts, Forever tears in our eyes. Ralph, Scott, Lynnette (dec), Leanne, Sam and their families











Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 5, 2019