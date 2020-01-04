Home
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:30 PM
St. Michael's Anglican Church
Gilliver Ave
Vaucluse
JOLLIFFE, Jennifer Late of Pokolbin. Passed peacefully, surrounded; aged 73 years Devoted wife of Ken, mother to four boys, proud Nan to eight grandchildren and nurse to literally thousands fortunate enough to have been in her care. A woman of extraordinary elegance, compassion and generosity. Family, friends and colleagues of Jenny are warmly invited to attend her commemorative service at St. Michael's Anglican Church (Gilliver Ave, Vaucluse) on Friday 10th January 2020, commencing at 1.30pm. Jenny adored flowers, and was touched by the thoughtfulness of all; but would much prefer any flowers to be gifted anonymously at any hospital facility for the enjoyment of patients and their incredible nurses.
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 4, 2020
