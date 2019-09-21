|
Jean Hilda Woods Jean went home to heaven on the 19th of September 2019. Loving wife to Ray (deceased), mother to Elizabeth, Carol, Jennifer and Paul. Close family and friends are invited to attend her burial at Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, 10am Tuesday, 24th September. Following the burial, relatives and friends are invited to attend a service at 3:45pm, Trinity Church Tamworth (25 Boronia Drive, Calala). The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at BUPA Nursing Home Tamworth, for the care and support given to Jean and her family throughout her time there. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Sept. 21, 2019