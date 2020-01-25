|
WAGNER, Janet Frances (nee Smyth) Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle in Tamworth on Saturday, 18th of January, 2020 Aged 55 years Adored mum of Jack and Daniel. Much loved daughter of Tony & Helen (dec). Dearly loved sister of Cathy, Pete, Mick, Anne and Rob. Much loved sister-in-law, aunty, great aunty and niece. A great friend better known as Tom to her friends. Relatives and friends of the late Janet Wagner are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service, commencing at 10.00am, Wednesday, 29th January, 2020, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, thence for burial in the adjoining cemetery, Lincoln Grove Memorial Cemetery,1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 25, 2020