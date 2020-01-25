Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Alston Memorial Chapel
Burial
Following Services
Lincoln Grove Memorial Cemetery
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet WAGNER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Frances WAGNER

Add a Memory
Janet Frances WAGNER Notice
WAGNER, Janet Frances (nee Smyth) Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle in Tamworth on Saturday, 18th of January, 2020 Aged 55 years Adored mum of Jack and Daniel. Much loved daughter of Tony & Helen (dec). Dearly loved sister of Cathy, Pete, Mick, Anne and Rob. Much loved sister-in-law, aunty, great aunty and niece. A great friend better known as Tom to her friends. Relatives and friends of the late Janet Wagner are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service, commencing at 10.00am, Wednesday, 29th January, 2020, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, thence for burial in the adjoining cemetery, Lincoln Grove Memorial Cemetery,1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



logo


logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -