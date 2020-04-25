|
|
BROWN, Janet Ann Currently of Toowoomba, passed away peacefully at home after a challenging and prolonged illness on 22nd April 2020, aged 71 years. Dearly beloved Wife of Geoffrey. Much loved Mother of Bec and Campbell (dec'd). Mother-in-law of Harvey and Tracy. Loving Janie to Lucy, Isabelle, Campbell and Henry. Cherished by extended family and friends. A service for Janet will be held on Tuesday the 28th April 2020. Janet's family invites you to share in the funeral via webstream. Please email Burstows at [email protected] for instructions on how to access this service. Messages of support can be given to the family via www.burstows.com.au using the Hugs from Home link. T.S. BURSTOW FUNERALS Australian and Family Owned Toowoomba 07 4636 9600
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 25, 2020