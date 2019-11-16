Home
ENGLAND, Jane Late of Bendemeer Passed away peacefully at Tamworth Hospital on Saturday, 2nd November, 2019 Aged 71 years Loved wife of Owen. Cherished and devoted mother & mother-in-law of Carolyn & Michael. Stepmother of Julie and Susan (dec). Treasured nanna of Rebecca, Patrick, Matthew and Sarah. Loved sister and aunty to their families. Privately Cremated Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 16, 2019
