James Martin LE CERF


1925 - 2020
James Martin LE CERF Notice
LE CERF, James Martin "Jim" Peacefully at Cottage Homes Tamworth 20th April, 2020 Aged 95 Years Formerly of Attunga & Hallsville Dearly loved husband of Betty (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Graeme & Sue and Jeannette. Adored Pop of Paul, Megan & Kiara and Machell (dec'd) & Odette and great grand Pop of Brock & Tia, Charmaine & Natasha and Jessica & Amber. Due to the current Government Regulations, a private cremation will be held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Apr. 25, 2020
