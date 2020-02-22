|
|
LOMAX, James Clayton "Jim" Peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 13th February, 2020 Late of Werris Creek Much loved husband of Pam (dec'd). Dearly loved father of Mike, Penny, Sally, Georgie & Andy (dec'd). Loved father-in-law and grandfather of 9. Aged 93 Years The family and friends of JIM are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in St. Alban's Anglican Church, Henry Street, Quirindi commencing at 11.00am, Monday 2nd March, 2020. Private Cremation Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 22, 2020