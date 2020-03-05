|
|
VERNING, Jacqueline Georgina (Jacqui) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 3rd of March, 2020 at Moonby House Aged 81 years Dearly loved wife of Jack. Loving mother of Brett, Rachael, Rebekah and John. Adored mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother of their families. Relatives and friends of the late Jacqui Verning are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. A cremation service is appointed to commence at 11:00 am on Friday 6th March, 2020 in the Alston Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 5, 2020