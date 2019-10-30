|
DORRSTEIN, Jacob 'Jake' A beautiful son, brother, uncle, nephew & mate said goodbye to the world on Monday, the 14th of October, 2019. Aged 29 years ~ Reunited with his Dad ~ Relatives and friends of the late Jacob Dorrstein are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service Prayers at 11.00am Thursday 31st October, 2019 at St Patrick's Catholic Church 59 Crown Street, West Tamworth. Thence for Burial in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth, NSW. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road,Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
