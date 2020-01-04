|
COLEMAN, Ivy Joan (Peggy) Passed away peacefully at Moonbi House, Nursing Home on Thursday, 2nd of January, 2020 Aged 89 years Dearly loved wife of Barney (dec). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Diane & Terry, Barbara & Russell, Brian & Joan (dec) & Kerry, Lorraine & Jerry, Torrie (dec) & Greg & Lee and Gaye & Mal. Treasured mumma of 16 and great mumma. Loved sister of Jean and Daphne (both dec) and Mavis and their families. Relatives and friends of the late Peggy Coleman are warmly invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service, commencing at 9.30am, Friday, 10th January, 2020, in the Moonbi Cemetery, Moonbi, Limbri Road, Moonbi. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 4, 2020