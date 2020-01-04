Home
Services
Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Moonbi Cemetery
Limbri Road
Moonbi
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ivy COLEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ivy Joan (Peggy) COLEMAN

Add a Memory
Ivy Joan (Peggy) COLEMAN Notice
COLEMAN, Ivy Joan (Peggy) Passed away peacefully at Moonbi House, Nursing Home on Thursday, 2nd of January, 2020 Aged 89 years Dearly loved wife of Barney (dec). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Diane & Terry, Barbara & Russell, Brian & Joan (dec) & Kerry, Lorraine & Jerry, Torrie (dec) & Greg & Lee and Gaye & Mal. Treasured mumma of 16 and great mumma. Loved sister of Jean and Daphne (both dec) and Mavis and their families. Relatives and friends of the late Peggy Coleman are warmly invited to attend her Graveside Funeral Service, commencing at 9.30am, Friday, 10th January, 2020, in the Moonbi Cemetery, Moonbi, Limbri Road, Moonbi. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999



logo


logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ivy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -