BATTLE, Ivy Grace (nee Quick) Passed away peacefully at Tamworth Hospital on Saturday, 19th October, 2019 Aged 91 years Dearly loved wife of Peter for 60 years. Much loved mother of Jennifer, Geoffrey & Deborah and Marie & Hany. Sister of Bill (dec), Bruce, Edith, Hazel (dec) and Ruth. Relatives and friends of the late Ivy Battle are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial and Thanksgiving Service, commencing at 1.30pm Thursday 24th October, 2019 at Tamworth City Uniting Church, 142 Marius St, Tamworth. Donations may be made to Diabetes Australia. A donation box will be available at the Church. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road,Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019