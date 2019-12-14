|
WALL, Ivan Peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 9th December, 2019 Late of Kingaroy and formerly of Moonbi Much loved husband of Daphne. Dearly loved father of Mark, Steven & Ian and their partners. Loved grandfather of their families. Aged 79 Years The family and friends of IVAN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 10.00am, Friday 20th December, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Dec. 14, 2019