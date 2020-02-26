|
LITTLE, Isabel Louise 'Liz" Passed away peacefully on Sunday 23rd February 2020 Aged 88 years Dearly beloved wife of Edward Allan (Ned) Little (dec). Much loved mother of Dianne, Peter, Beth, Allen, Cecille and Andrew. Cherished grandmother of 18 and great grandmother of 34 ~ Will be dearly missed ~ Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Isabel's Funeral to be held at Mary Help of Christian's Catholic Church, 72 Hillvue Road South Tamworth on Friday 28th February 2020 at 1.00pm. Following the service will be the internment at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. The family respectively request no flowers, but to please wear bright colours in respect of her life. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-03 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 26, 2020