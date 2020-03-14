|
|
OWEN, Irene Joyce Suddenly at her home 11th March, 2020 Much loved wife of Adam (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Raymond & Margaret, Elaine & Paul, Lois & Terry and Ann. Loved Grandma of 12 and Great Grandma of 16. Aged 90 Years The family and friends of IRENE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.30pm Friday 20th March, 2020 By request no flowers. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 14, 2020