Home
Services
Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:30 PM
Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium
Gunnedah Road
Tamworth
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene OWEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Joyce OWEN


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Irene Joyce OWEN Notice
OWEN, Irene Joyce Suddenly at her home 11th March, 2020 Much loved wife of Adam (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Raymond & Margaret, Elaine & Paul, Lois & Terry and Ann. Loved Grandma of 12 and Great Grandma of 16. Aged 90 Years The family and friends of IRENE are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens Crematorium, Gunnedah Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.30pm Friday 20th March, 2020 By request no flowers. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -