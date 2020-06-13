|
ROBSON, Inez Clive Died peacefully Thursday, the 11th of June, 2020. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Ofelia. Loving father of Lynne and Evelyn. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather of Marty, Jake and Charlie. Due to the current Government restrictions, a private family service to celebrate the life of the late Clive Robson will be held at Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, Tamworth. For further details please contact Burke & Douglas Funerals. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on June 13, 2020