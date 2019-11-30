|
|
WALKER, Ian James Peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 27th November, 2019 Late of Bellata Much loved husband of Roslyn. Dearly loved father of Anthony, Darren, Rodney, Bradley, Ian Jnr (dec'd), Angela and Nathan. Loved father-in-law, Poppy and Great Poppy of their families. Aged 71 Years The family and friends of IAN are warmly invited to attend his funeral service to be held in St. John The Evangelist Anglican Church, 102 Carthage Street Tamworth commencing at 10.30am, Thursday 5th December, 2019. The Service will be followed by a Private Interment Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Nov. 30, 2019