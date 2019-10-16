|
|
COUPE IAN GEORGE
Late of Lake Munmorah,
Formerly of Tamworth
Passed away peacefully
With his loving family by his side
12th October 2019
Aged 84 years
Dearly loved husband of Noelene. Much loved father and father-in-law of Alan and Bronnie, Glen and Leeann, Noel, and Denise. Loving Pop and Gumpy of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Rhonda and Ken and fond uncle of their family.
The Family and Friends of IAN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Friday 18th October 2019, Service commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 16, 2019