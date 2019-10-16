Home
IAN GEORGE COUPE

IAN GEORGE COUPE Notice
COUPE IAN GEORGE

Late of Lake Munmorah,

Formerly of Tamworth

Passed away peacefully

With his loving family by his side

12th October 2019

Aged 84 years



Dearly loved husband of Noelene. Much loved father and father-in-law of Alan and Bronnie, Glen and Leeann, Noel, and Denise. Loving Pop and Gumpy of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Rhonda and Ken and fond uncle of their family.



The Family and Friends of IAN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Friday 18th October 2019, Service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 16, 2019
