HICKS, Norma Patricia Peacefully at home in Casino 3rd August, 2019 Much loved and loving wife of Harold (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Trevor, Rhonda & Steven, Kathy, Dawn & Michael, Cheryl, William, Patricia, Mandy & Manuel, Noel & Millie, Timothy and Brenda & Valasis. Grandmother and Great Grandmother of their families. Aged 88 Years The family and friends of NORMA are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in St. Paul's Anglican Church, 18 Church Street, West Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Friday 16th August 2019. Following the Service the cortege will proceed to the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 10, 2019
