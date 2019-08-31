|
|
ADAMS, Henry Bruce "Bruce" Passed away peacefully at Tamworth Hospital 28th August, 2019 after a short illness Loving husband of Valmay. Father of Warren & Jeffrey. Stepfather of Warren, Bradley, Darryl, Lynette & Glen. Step grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Aged 75 Years The family and friends of BRUCE are warmly invited to attend his Graveside Funeral Service to be held at the Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.00pm, Tuesday 3rd September, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 31, 2019