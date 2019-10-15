Home
SMYTH, Helen Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Nazareth Care, Tamworth on Thursday, 10th October, 2019 Aged 88 years Dearly loved wife of Tony. Loving mother of Cathy, Pete, Janet, Mick, Anne and Rob, grandma and great grandma. Relatives and friends of the late Helen Smyth are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service, commencing at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, 16th October, 2019, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, thence for burial in the adjoining cemetery, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - (02) 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Oct. 15, 2019
