Burke & Hamilton Funerals
45 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6765 3999
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Dimitrios Church
Cnr Upper and North Streets
Tamworth
Interment
Following Services
Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens
1040 Gunnedah Road
Tamworth
Helen CONTACOS

Helen CONTACOS Notice
CONTACOS, Helen Passed away peacefully Tuesday 28th of January, 2020 Aged 88 years Dearly loved wife of Dimitrios (Jim). Loving mother of John, Stanley and Christine. Adored grandmother of Timothy, Oliver, Katrina and Dominic. Relatives and friends of the late Helen Contacos are respectfully invited to attend her funeral. The cortege will leave St. Dimitrios Church, Cnr Upper and North Streets, Tamworth after a Funeral Service commencing at 10:00am on Tuesday 4th February, 2020. Thence for interment in the Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth.



Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Feb. 1, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -