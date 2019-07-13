|
|
Hazel May MacGillivray Passed away peacefully at Alblas Lodge On 7th of July, 2019 Aged 94 years Dearly loved wife of Sandy (dec). Adored mother of Donna, Ian and Helen. Loved grandmother of Campbell, Andrew, Alistair, Emerson and Flynn. Relatives, friends and their families are warmly invited to attend the service for the late Hazel May MacGillivray. A Memorial Service will be held at the Tamworth City Uniting Church, 142 Marius St, Tamworth at 11.30am Tuesday 16th July 2019. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 13, 2019