Shaun Hamilton Funerals (Tamworth)
125 Marius Street
Tamworth, New South Wales 2340
02 6746 2222
Hazel Margaret "Tiny" GOODCHILD

GOODCHILD, Hazel Margaret "Tiny" Peacefully at Cottage Homes, Tamworth 30th June, 2019 Much loved daughter of Les & Ruby (both dec'd). Dearly loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great aunt of her family. Aged 82 Years The family and friends of HAZEL are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Graveside, Tamworth Regional Council Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth commencing at 2.30pm, Thursday 4th July, 2019. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 125 Marius Street, Tamworth 6766 1966 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on July 3, 2019
