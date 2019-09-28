|
|
MURRAY, Harold Alfred Alexander Died peacefully Wednesday, the 25th of September, 2019 Aged 91 years Dearly loved husband of Sybil. Loving father and father-in-law of Rodney & Heather, Kim & Peter. Beloved Grandfather of Holly, Stuart & Brett and their partners. Adored Great Grandfather to Josh & Sonja. Relatives and friends of the late Harold Murray are respectfully invited to attend his funeral service at 11.00am on Friday 4th October, 2019 at the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth NSW. Burke & Hamilton Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 45 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth 2340 Phone 02 6765 3999 www.burke&hamilton.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019