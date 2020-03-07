|
|
MOORE, Gwendoline "Gwenny" Passed away peacefully at Tamworth Hospital Friday, 28th of February, 2020 Aged 94 years Loved wife of Pat (dec). Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Trish & Geoff Galloway. Adored nan of Tammy & David Vandeven, Christie Galloway, Jodi & Sam Woolaston and Karla Galloway.Great nan of Jake, Riley, Henry and Jack. Relatives and friends of the late Gwen Moore are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Liturgy Service, commencing at 2.00pm, Tuesday, 10th March, 2020, in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Crown St, Tamworth, thence for burial in the Tamworth Regional Lawn Cemetery, Showground Road, Tamworth. Burke & Douglas Funerals Funeral Director's Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-01 [email protected] (02) 6765 3999
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 7, 2020