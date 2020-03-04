Home
Services
GRAHAM BAYES MID COAST FUNERALSERVICE
168 Gordon Street
Port Macquarie, New South Wales 2444
(02)65841233
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel
Phillip Charley Drive
Port Macquarie
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendoline SIMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendoline Joyce SIMPSON

Add a Memory
Gwendoline Joyce SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON Gwendoline Joyce Fondly known as Gwen

Passed away on 1st March 2020 at Port Macquarie & formerly of Upper Horton.

Aged 96 years

Loved wife of George (Ozzie) (deceased), loving Mother of Julie, Margaret, Sue & John. Loved Grandmother, Great Grandmother & Great Great Grandmother

Family & friends are kindly invited to attend a celebration of Gwen's life to be held at Innes Gardens Memorial Park Chapel, Phillip Charley Drive Port Macquarie on Saturday 7th March 2020 commencing at 10am



logo
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwendoline's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -