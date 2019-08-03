|
WOOD, Gwendoline Joan "Joan" Passed away peacefully at Cottage Homes, Tamworth on Saturday, 27th July, 2019 Aged 96 years Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Tony & Di (both dec ), Barry & Rose and Rodney & Wanda. Much loved mardi to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved sister of Audrey. Relatives and friends of the late Joan Wood are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service, commencing at 11.00am Monday, 5th, August, 2019, in the Alston Memorial Chapel, Lincoln Grove Memorial Gardens, 1040 Gunnedah Road, Tamworth. Bevan Douglas Funerals Funeral Directors Association of NSW Accreditation No. 12012-3 1040 Gunnedah Rd, Tamworth - (02) 6760 7471 www.bevandouglasfunerals.com.au
Published in The Northern Daily Leader on Aug. 3, 2019